Mitch McConnell To Remain Hospitalized For 'A Few Days' With A Concussion

By Bill Galluccio

March 9, 2023

Senators Meet For Their Policy Luncheons On Capitol Hill
Photo: Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will remain hospitalized for several days after suffering a concussion in a fall on Wednesday (March 8) night.

McConnell, who is 81 years old, was attending an event for the Senate Leadership Fund at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C, when he tripped and fell just after 9 p.m.

"Leader McConnell tripped at a dinner event Wednesday evening and has been admitted to the hospital and is being treated for a concussion. He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment. The Leader is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes." David Popp, McConnell's communications director, said in a statement.

McConnell is the third Senator in recent weeks to be admitted to the hospital. Freshman Senator John Fetterman was hospitalized to receive treatment for clinical depression, while Diane Feinstein was hospitalized with a case of shingles.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.