At Least 73 Dead In Massive Building Fire

At least 73 people were killed in a massive fire at a five-story building in Johannesburg, South Africa, that was used by homeless people, emergency services announced Thursday via the Associated Press.

Seven of the victims killed were reported to be children, which included a 1-year-old, an emergency services spokesperson confirmed. Several casualties who lived in shacks and other makeshift structures located inside the building are suspected to have died by throwing themselves out of windows in an attempt to escape the blaze, according to a local government official.

One witness said he saw people throwing babies out of the building in an effort to save them, while at least one man who died during the incident was seen jumping from a third floor window and colliding "head first" into the concrete sidewalk.