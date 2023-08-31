Former Proud Boys Leader Joe Biggs Sentenced For January 6 Sedition

Former Proud Boys leader Joe Biggs was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Bigg was convicted by a jury in Washington, D.C., on several charges, including seditious conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, destruction of government property, and aiding and abetting.

When handing down the sentence, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said that Biggs would receive an enhanced sentence because some of his actions were considered acts of domestic terrorism.

Despite the enhancement, Biggs' sentence is much less than the 33 years that federal prosecutors had requested. It is the second-longest sentence handed down to those convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol during a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was previously sentenced to 18 years in prison following his conviction on seditious conspiracy charges.