Georgia Man Dies While Helping Clean Up Debris From Hurricane Idalia

As Tropical Storm Idalia moves out of the U.S., people along the southeastern coast are recovering and dealing with the damage left behind. That recovery has unfortunately claimed at least one life in Georgia, as a man who was helping clean up debris was killed in a tragic accident.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk confirmed that a man in Lowndes County died on Wednesday (August 31) as he assisted two deputies attempting to move a tree out of the road, per WSB-TV. The man and another Good Samaritan were attempting to help law enforcement when, as a deputy removed a piece of the tree, a second tree fell and landed on the man, killing him instantly.

The deputy was taken to a hospital with injuries, including a slight brain bleed, but Paul said the deputy is expected to recover and be released by the end of the week.

Idalia made landfall in Florida on Wednesday (August 30) as an "extremely dangerous" Category 3 hurricane with 125 mph winds, leaving behind a path of destruction as it traveled up the coast toward the Carolinas as well as leaving hundreds of thousands of residents without power across Florida, Georgia and both North and South Carolina.