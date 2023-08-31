Måneskin Push Their Sound To New Heights With 'Honey (Are U Coming?)'

After nearly a month of teasing, Måneskin have dropped their new single "Honey (are u coming?)"

“We wrote the song right after the last tour, we still had a lot of energy from the touring and the travelling," bassist Victoria De Angelis explained in a statement. "We wrote it in between London and LA. We're really happy with the result and we think it’s something quite new for us.”

“It’s the story of someone who has no gender or anything, you decide whoever it is," frontman Damiano David added. "Find someone else and they can see in their eyes that there’s some sadness that they feel out of place and it’s an invitation from one person to another to join them into this new adventure without knowing what they’re actually going to find, but just enjoy the adventure.”

"Honey (are u coming?)" is the first single since the band released its latest album RUSH! and sees Måneskin push their sound to new heights. Next month, the Italian rockers embark on their first ever North American arena tour. Listen to "Honey (are u coming?) above and see the full list of North American tour dates below.

Måneskin North American Tour Dates

September 21, 2023 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

September 23, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 25, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

September 27, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

September 29, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

October 1, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

October 3, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

October 6, 2023 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 10, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

October 13, 2023 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

October 15, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

October 20, 2023 - Mexico City, Mexico - Palacio De Los Deportes