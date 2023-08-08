Måneskin Tease Highly-Anticipated New Single With Fiery Video

Måneskin just shared the first teaser for their upcoming single,"Honey! (Are u coming?)" and we can hardly wait for the full track to be released! The band took to social media to share a short video clip from the highly-anticipated single with the caption:

"HONEY! (Are u coming?) ❤️‍🔥 our new single coming soon. Pre-save/pre-add and have a chance to win tickets for the RUSH! World Tour!" The video features a red glowing object (resembling a heart) on fire caged in barbed wire. The fiery object fades from the scene and the songs title flashes in black and white before the video concludes and viewers are left wanting more!