Måneskin Tease Highly-Anticipated New Single With Fiery Video
By Logan DeLoye
August 8, 2023
Måneskin just shared the first teaser for their upcoming single,"Honey! (Are u coming?)" and we can hardly wait for the full track to be released! The band took to social media to share a short video clip from the highly-anticipated single with the caption:
"HONEY! (Are u coming?) ❤️🔥 our new single coming soon. Pre-save/pre-add and have a chance to win tickets for the RUSH! World Tour!" The video features a red glowing object (resembling a heart) on fire caged in barbed wire. The fiery object fades from the scene and the songs title flashes in black and white before the video concludes and viewers are left wanting more!
Fans took to the comment section of the teaser to share their anticipation with the band saying, "It sounds a bit harder, FINALLY," and "Are you kidding me??? I'm so looking forward to it!" While fans are now more excited than ever for the upcoming track, Måneskin did not mention an official release date just yet.
Måneskin are set to embark on the RUSH! World Tour beginning on September 3rd at the Expo Plaza in Hannover, Germany, and will make stops in eight U.S. cities before the tour concludes in Manchester, U.K. on December 19th.