Old Farmer's Almanac Predicts Abnormal Winter For California

Californians could be in store for a "winter wonderland" this year according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Come December, the region might endure above-average precipitation levels and cooler-than-average temperatures. These abnormally cool, and wet conditions are predicted to stretch from the San Francisco Bay area all the way down to the Mexican border. Other southwestern states such as Texas, Arizona, and Nevada could experience similar weather patterns this winter.

The almanac detailed which months would be the coldest and the wettest across the Golden State.

“A strong El Niño means winter will be wetter than normal, with above-normal mountain snow. The stormiest, wettest periods will be in early and late January, early to mid-February, and mid-March. There will be a white Christmas across the Sierra Nevada mountains, but not in the valleys or along the coast.”

While these are not typical California weather patterns, there is something very familiar about the impending season. Last year, historic precipitation records were set across the state as Californian's endured more rain and snow than ever before. The accuracy of the Old Farmers Almanac is often questioned as its methods involve scientific calculations based on "magnetic storms on the surface of the sun."

Wether you chose to believe these predictions or not , KTLA anchor Kirk Hawkins mentioned that The National Weather Service's predictions do line up with almanac for the 2023-2024 winter season.

“The National Weather Service is also predicting El Niño will continue through this winter in the Northern Hemisphere, so these almanacs are pretty much in line with that. We’ll see how it turns out.”