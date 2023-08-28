Fungus 'Rapidly Spreads' Across California Like Never Before

Seasonal Valley Fever fungus, typically common across the southwestern region of the state, is spreading further North than it usually does, and many believe that climate change is to blame. According to KTLA, Valley fever, scientifically known as coccidioidomycosis, is contracted by breathing in fungal spores that spread through dust particles in the air after extreme repetitive periods of rain and drought. San Joaquin Valley used to be one of the only areas that experienced high levels of Valley Fever cases, until now.

University of California epidemiologist Jennifer Head shared that the presence of the fungus has "dramatically increased" within the last two decades.

“Over the past two decades, California has been seeing dramatically increased incidence in certain areas that are sort of at the fringe of what was historically thought to be the endemic territory. As the climate is warming and places are getting drier, these areas now have enough heat and enough dryness for the dispersion of the spores to take place."

UCLA Health microbiologist Shaun Yang cited the recent tropical storm as one example of shifting weather impacting the number of Valley Fever cases rising throughout the state like never before.

"...weather shift creates a perfect moment for cocci. Earlier this year, we had so much rain, it just flooded everywhere, and then we really had three or four months of no rain. And now, suddenly, we have this tropical storm that [came] out of nowhere.”

Those who contract Valley Fever will start to notice symptoms within 21 days after inhaling the spore. Common symptoms include chest pain, cough, tiredness, and fever. Staying indoors when it's windy if you can help it, and watering down soil before digging are just two ways that you can protect yourself from infection. Officials recommended seeing a doctor if you are experiencing any of these symptoms as untreated cases could cause the fungus to spread to the lungs, central nervous system, bones, and joints.

More information about Valley Fever can be found on cdc.gov.