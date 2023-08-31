The country's diverse landscapes have borne witness to some of the most devastating natural forces that Mother Earth can create.

From the icy climate of Alaska to the sun-soaked shores of Florida, each state has faced its own share of nature's fury in the form of catastrophic events that leave a permanent impression on both the land and locals.

24/7 Wall Street compiled an all-encompassing list of each state's worst natural disasters, unearthing stories of resilience, recovery and the human spirit's lasting ability to rebuild in the face of adversity. It not only enumerates the most catastrophic events, but also examines the often overlooked ecological, social and economic impacts that have echoed through time.

From tornadoes in the heartland, to hurricanes testing the coasts, to the wrath of wildfires in California, to the persisting droughts in Texas, the U.S. has been defined by the awe-inspiring, and often heart-wrenching, stories of disasters that have shaped local communities and the nation as a whole.

In Arizona, the worst natural disaster event in the state's history was the Tropical Storm Norma, which occurred from September 4 to September 5, 1970. It resulted in 23 fatalities.

An additional notable occurrence worth highlighting is the Brazos River Flood of 1899.