Video Shows Bull Riding In Passenger Seat Of Car
By Jason Hall
August 31, 2023
A man was pulled over in Nebraska when police spotted a bull sitting in the passenger seat of his vehicle.
Footage shared by News Channel Nebraska shows the Watusi bull named Howdy Doody sitting in a car that included a tag stating "Nebraska's BIG RODEO Parade best car entry" with its head sticking out.
“The officers received a call referencing a car driving into town that had a cow in it,” said Police Captain Chad Reiman via News Channel Nebraska. “They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle.”
The occupant of the vehicle, identified as Lee Meyer of Neligh, was pulled over by police as part of a routine traffic stop after they observed the large animal.
Nebraska police pull over man with a Watusi bull riding in the passenger’s seat https://t.co/UpzcijbjVN pic.twitter.com/PdQPSt6Kkj— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 30, 2023
“As a result, the officers performed a traffic stop and addressed some traffic violations that were occurring with that particular situation,” Reiman said via News Channel Nebraska.
Meyer was written "some warnings" as there were reported to be some "citable issues with that situation," according to Reiman.
"The officer chose to write him a warning and ask him to take the animal back home and leave the city," he added.
No one was reported to have experienced injuries in relation to the incident, News Channel Nebraska reports.