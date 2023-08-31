Video Shows Bull Riding In Passenger Seat Of Car

A man was pulled over in Nebraska when police spotted a bull sitting in the passenger seat of his vehicle.

Footage shared by News Channel Nebraska shows the Watusi bull named Howdy Doody sitting in a car that included a tag stating "Nebraska's BIG RODEO Parade best car entry" with its head sticking out.

“The officers received a call referencing a car driving into town that had a cow in it,” said Police Captain Chad Reiman via News Channel Nebraska. “They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle.”

The occupant of the vehicle, identified as Lee Meyer of Neligh, was pulled over by police as part of a routine traffic stop after they observed the large animal.