Old Farmer's Almanac Predicts Abnormal Winter For Philadelphia

Philadelphia residents could be in store for a "winter wonderland" this year according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, but don't get your hopes up for a white Christmas just yet!

Come December, the Atlantic Corridor might experience above-average precipitation levels, and above-average temperatures. Snow is predicted to fall across the coast towards the end of December, and continue through the middle of February. The almanac went into detail regarding snow levels for the impending winter.

"Winter precipitation and snowfall will be above normal (2 to 3 inches above monthly averages). The snowiest periods will occur at the end of December, late January, and mid-February. We don’t expect a white Christmas." In terms of temperature, the Atlantic Corridor, (including the Eastern half of the state) is predicted to experience mild temperatures through December. Temperatures will dip below-average come January and into the middle of February.

"Winter temperatures will be above normal overall. Specifically, December is slightly above average temps; temperatures for January and February are below average. The coldest spell will run from late January into mid-February." The rest of the state is predicted to receive above-average precipitation this coming winter, but temperatures along the Western edge will remain below-average throughout the season.