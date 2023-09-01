Texas City Named One Of The Most Underrated Places To Live

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

September 1, 2023

Austin, Texas
Photo: John Coletti / The Image Bank / Getty Images

In Texas, there is a city that often flies under the radar when top places to live in the United States come to mind.

It's overshadowed by giants like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. However, those who have had the opportunity to explore the ever-evolving heart of Texas know that Austin deserves recognition as one of the most underrated cities in the country.

Homebay.com recently revealed Austin to be the sixth most underrated city in the nation.

What makes a city underrated? According to the research, "Although these locales may be off the beaten path, they’ve gained popularity as affordable places to live."

Austin, in particular, has a cost of living that's below the national average.

It also boasts a thriving music scene that rivals any other city in America as it's referred to as the "Live Music Capital of the World."

Beyond its music scene, Austin offers an incredibly rich culinary landscape. It's a foodie's paradise with an array of restaurants serving mouthwatering barbecue, Tex-Mex cuisine and fun fusion plates.

The "weird" city's local food trucks are famous for serving up innovate and tasty dishes, making it a culinary adventure waiting to be explored.

Not to mention, Austin is also home to gorgeous natural wonders with its picturesque parks, lakes and hiking trails.

What shouldn't be downplayed, too, is one of Austin's most appealing qualities: its warm and welcoming community. The city prides itself on its friendliness, diversity and inclusivity, creating an atmosphere that instantly makes newcomers feel at home.

In recent years, Austin's tech industry has been booming, attracting competitive professionals from all over the world. This growth has contributed to the city's economy and cultural dynamism.

With all of the unique offerings Austin has in store, this hidden gem certainly has earned every bit of its rising reputation.

