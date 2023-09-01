Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there is one iconic breakfast food that nobody will ever get bored of.

Pancakes — the delicious, golden and fluffy discs of early morning delight — are a beloved staple of American morning cuisine, but they also transcend geographical boundaries and cultural differences, uniting culinary enthusiasts from coast to coast.

Mashed.com set off on a quest to identify the undisputed champions of the pancake world. The end result? A reliable list of the best pancakes in every state.

The honored eateries offer a variety of applaudable, standout features including perfectly balanced batter, unique toppings and the captivating ambiance of the restaurant itself.

In Nevada, the tastiest pancakes can be found at Mr. Mamas in Las Vegas.

Here's what was said about the establishment serving up pancake perfection:

"Mr. Mamas in Las Vegas, Nevada, has a ginormous menu of comfort food goodies, but there's something sinful and special about the pancakes. According to Tripadvisor, these cakes are super airy and flavorful, and you can order a short stack or go whole hog with a full stack.

If you're feeling really adventurous and hungry, get the Mamas Stack and eat enough pancakes, meat, and eggs to fill you up for a whole day. Per Fox 5 Vegas, Mr. Mamas is one of the best places to take your mama for Mother's Day, even more so if she's a pancake lover."