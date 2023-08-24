The taco is a street food classic. The recognizable recipe is a filling meal that could stand on its own — tantalizing taste buds and transcending cultural borders.

HDdailynews.com used data from a Real Estate Witch survey and delved into the heart and soul of this beloved and iconic dish. As a universal language spoken through sizzling griddles and flavorful salsas, tacos have maintained their status as a cherished culinary delight, not just in their country of origin, but around the nation and the globe. In this exploration, HDdailynews.com uncovered the assortment of tastes, textures and traditions that compose the finest tacos in the country.

Las Vegas was determined to be one of the top cities in the country for tacos,

"Las Vegas has flashing lights, casinos galore, and many taco options. In Las Vegas, there are 7.2 taco restaurants per 100,000 residents. That translates to 4.4% of all restaurants being taco joints in Las Vegas...

...While Las Vegas still holds on to the reputation as 'Sin City,' the most notable feature of taco restaurants off the Strip is their family vibe. A new taco restaurant – Fusion Tacos — just recently opened in Las Vegas and promises to keep that vibe going. It celebrates the traditions of tacos and Mexican cuisine, which center on the union of quality ingredients, proper preparation, and sharing with family and friends. Tacos in Las Vegas are an excellent example of this."