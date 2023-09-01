The Best Chinese Restaurant In California

When's the last time you ordered Chinese food?

Wether you prefer to sit down and enjoy a meal at a local restaurant, or order delicious takeout, there is one restaurant in each state known for serving the best Chinese dishes around. From fried rice, to sweet and sour chicken, to vegetable spring rolls; something about this special restaurant keeps patrons coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best Chinese food in California is served at Ma's House located in Anaheim. At this Golden State staple, the chow mein is hand-cut and the beef noodle soup is crafted to unmatched perfection.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best Chinese food in the entire state:

"In a state with as many legendary Chinese restaurants as California, it's hard to pick just one. Those in the know choose Ma's House. To get halal Chinese food at its finest (with no pork or alcohol on the menu) often comes with a wait, but it's worth the time thanks to delicacies such as lamb and beef noodle soup and hand-cut chow mein."

