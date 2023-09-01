Timbaland, Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake 'Keep Going Up' On New Collab
By Tony M. Centeno
September 1, 2023
Timbaland, Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake are back with their highly-anticipated song, and it's iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere.
On Friday, September 1, the hitmaking trio released their brand new collaboration "Keep Going Up!" via Def Jam Records. Timbo kicks off the record by referencing his opening verse Furtado's 2006 classic "Promiscuous."
"How you been, young lady?/Does the feelin' still drive you crazy?" Tim raps.
The song continues with a different flow than what we're used to from the trio. Nelly Furtado follows up with her flawless vocals on the first verse before she teams up with JT for the chorus.
The song comes 16 years after the trio's previous joint effort "Give It To Me" off Timbo's 2007 album Shock Value. Since then, Timbaland has been booked and busy working with a slew of other artists. At the same time, Timberlake has delivered two albums since the last time they all joined forces, The 20/20 Experience (2013) and Man of the Woods (2018). Furtado has also delivered other music over the years like Mi Plan (2009), The Spirit Indestructible (2012) and The Ride (2017).
"Keep Going Up!" might be the first offering off Timbaland's upcoming EP Textbook Timbo. Days before his new single dropped, the Grammy award-winning producer revealed his plans to release his first solo project since his 2009 project Shock Value II. Along with his announcement, he also teased his upcoming collaboration with Conway The Machine.
Listen to "Keep Going Up!" below.