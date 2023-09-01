Timbaland, Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake are back with their highly-anticipated song, and it's iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere.



On Friday, September 1, the hitmaking trio released their brand new collaboration "Keep Going Up!" via Def Jam Records. Timbo kicks off the record by referencing his opening verse Furtado's 2006 classic "Promiscuous."



"How you been, young lady?/Does the feelin' still drive you crazy?" Tim raps.



The song continues with a different flow than what we're used to from the trio. Nelly Furtado follows up with her flawless vocals on the first verse before she teams up with JT for the chorus.