Zac Brown Band paid tribute to Queen with their latest cover track to release on Friday (September 1). The Grammy-winning country band infused Southern, country elements into Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” one of the rock band’s most iconic hits from the mid 1970s.

The “Bohemian Rhapsody” cover was recorded live at The SSE Arena in Wembley, London, UK, per Zac Brown Band. The show took place on September 25, 2015. The band announced with the song’s release on Friday that they’re planning a “full album of live covers.” The project is “coming soon,” the band said.

Zac Brown Band is known for playing an “electrifying fusion of country heart, rock energy, bold adventurism and pure musical skill,” making them “ one of the most captivating acts in modern entertainment,” reads a press release issued on Friday, announcing “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the band’s first-ever live covers album, From the Road, Vol. 1: Covers.

"'Bohemian Rhapsody' is one of the craziest song arrangements, Freddie Mercury was a mad genius,” frontman Zac Brown said in the release. “It took us about a year of working on it off and on, to come up with a version that sounds like it. To pull that song off live is a testament to the ninjas in my band. It’s one of my favorite covers to do live, and getting to play it at Wembley was a huge moment for us."

Zac Brown Band — also beloved for original smash-hits like “Same Boat,” “Homegrown,” “Toes,” “Chicken Fried,” “Knee Deep” and many more — is currently on their “From The Fire Tour.” The massive trek kicked off in June in Columbus, Ohio, and spans to November, ending in Tampa, Florida. See the remaining dates below, and listen to Zac Brown Band’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” here: