Diplo & Chris Rock Escape Burning Man Festival Amid Devastating Weather
By Tony M. Centeno
September 3, 2023
Diplo and Chris Rock were one of the lucky ones who managed to escape the dysfunction that's been happening at Burning Man these past few days.
On Saturday, September 2, the EDM artist posted a video of himself riding on the back of a pick-up truck with a group of people including Rock. According to his caption, Diplo had been walking through the muddy paths of the Black Rock Desert in Nevada looking for a ride after the festival was inundated with water after rainstorms created an impenetrable muck that has made it difficult for people to enter or exit the premises.
"I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz i have a show in dc tonight and didnt want to let yall down," Diplo wrote in his caption. "Also shoutout to this guy for making the smart purchase of a truck not knowing it was for this exact moment ❤️"
Chris Rock has not commented further on his escape from Burning Man or how he got on the truck. They were some of several people who were able to make it out of the festival's grounds after thousands of people were instructed to shelter in place on Saturday. Due to the heavy rains, severe flooding has caused the grounds to be so muddy that most vehicles can't travel through it. As of this report, at least one person has reportedly passed away as a result, however, the person's identity has not been revealed yet.