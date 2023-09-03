Diplo & Chris Rock Escape Burning Man Festival Amid Devastating Weather

"I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz i have a show in dc tonight and didnt want to let yall down," Diplo wrote in his caption. "Also shoutout to this guy for making the smart purchase of a truck not knowing it was for this exact moment ❤️"



Chris Rock has not commented further on his escape from Burning Man or how he got on the truck. They were some of several people who were able to make it out of the festival's grounds after thousands of people were instructed to shelter in place on Saturday. Due to the heavy rains, severe flooding has caused the grounds to be so muddy that most vehicles can't travel through it. As of this report, at least one person has reportedly passed away as a result, however, the person's identity has not been revealed yet.