Diplo & Chris Rock Escape Burning Man Festival Amid Devastating Weather

By Tony M. Centeno

September 3, 2023

Diplo & Chris Rock
Photo: Getty Images

Diplo and Chris Rock were one of the lucky ones who managed to escape the dysfunction that's been happening at Burning Man these past few days.

On Saturday, September 2, the EDM artist posted a video of himself riding on the back of a pick-up truck with a group of people including Rock. According to his caption, Diplo had been walking through the muddy paths of the Black Rock Desert in Nevada looking for a ride after the festival was inundated with water after rainstorms created an impenetrable muck that has made it difficult for people to enter or exit the premises.

"I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz i have a show in dc tonight and didnt want to let yall down," Diplo wrote in his caption. "Also shoutout to this guy for making the smart purchase of a truck not knowing it was for this exact moment ❤️"

Chris Rock has not commented further on his escape from Burning Man or how he got on the truck. They were some of several people who were able to make it out of the festival's grounds after thousands of people were instructed to shelter in place on Saturday. Due to the heavy rains, severe flooding has caused the grounds to be so muddy that most vehicles can't travel through it. As of this report, at least one person has reportedly passed away as a result, however, the person's identity has not been revealed yet.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.