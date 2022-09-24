Diplo Talks Opening For Bad Bunny And Playing Festival Back-To-Back

By Yashira C.

September 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Diplo had a busy night on Friday (Sept. 23.) During an interview at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, the producer revealed that he just got back from opening a Bad Bunny show before heading to play his set at the festival.

It's also the reason why he walked the red carpet with a popcorn bag. He shared in the interview that because of the "busy night" he had to grab some on the way there. iHeartRadio’s Elvis Duran asked if the popcorn was his dinner, to which he responded yes because he was told to go "straight to stage." Diplo made sure to shout out his hometown of Las Vegas and other performers on the big night including Black Eyed Peas and Pat Benatar.

Watch the interview below:

During his performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, Diplo brought out Morgan Wallen to perform their 2019 collaboration "Heartless" for the first time together. In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET.

