Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Are Reportedly Headed To Divorce

By Tony M. Centeno

September 3, 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Photo: Getty Images

Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner are apparently preparing to split after seven years together.

According to a report TMZ published on Sunday, September 3, the Jonas Brothers singer instructed his team to seek out and consult with two divorce lawyers in the Los Angeles area. The outlet says Joe is ready to file divorce documents in order to end his marriage to the "Game of Thrones" actress. Sources claim the couple, who share two children together, have been experiencing "serious issues" for the past six months. They recently sold their Miami mansion after they bought it back in 2021, and he's been spotted out without his ring.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner first got together in 2016 and were soon engaged the following year. The couple made it official in Las Vegas in 2019 and quickly began working on building their family together. Joe and Sophie welcomed their first daughter Willa into the world in 2020 and another baby girl last year, who's name has not yet been confirmed. In recent years, the couple has been spotted out together at various events, but lately things have been hectic for them.

Jonas has been caring for their two daughters "pretty much all of the time" even while he's been out on tour with his brothers. The tour has been hitting major cities around the country, and will head overseas during the fall. Turner has done some TV gigs but hasn't been as busy as her husband.

Neither Joe nor Sophie have publicly commented as of this report.

