Sophie Turner Twins With Joe Jonas In Adorable Birthday Tribute
By Sarah Tate
August 16, 2023
Sophie Turner celebrated her "handsome" hubby Joe Jonas' birthday by sharing an adorable photo of the couple in matching pajamas.
The Game of Thrones star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (August 15) to celebrate Jonas' 34th birthday, sharing a cute pic of the lovebirds twinning in matching white and green striped pjs as they posed in front of a mirror. She simply captioned the sweet pic, "Happy birthday handsome."
Turner also re-shared another photo from Nicolas Geradin of the pair cuddled up close in an almost-kiss, with the photographer also wishing Jonas a happy birthday in his own post, per People.
Turner wasn't the only one showing Jonas some love as the other JoBros jumped in on the birthday action to celebrate their brother's special day. Kevin Jonas shared an exciting black-and-white pic of the two running on stage, telling his followers to "show [Joe] some love" while Nick Jonas honored his older bro with a photo of him bringing out a Pokemon-themed birthday cake, writing, "it's very cool being your brother."
The birthday love didn't stop there! Jonas also "celebrated my birthday in Boston with 19,000 of my closest friends" when he was surprised with another cake on stage at the Jonas Brothers concert on Tuesday. He shared a video on his own Instagram of the moment the entire TD Garden arena sang him "Happy Birthday" as he looked on at a signed poster "from your friends and fans" and joked that "it's all about me today."