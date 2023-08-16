Sophie Turner Twins With Joe Jonas In Adorable Birthday Tribute

Sophie Turner celebrated her "handsome" hubby Joe Jonas' birthday by sharing an adorable photo of the couple in matching pajamas.

The Game of Thrones star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (August 15) to celebrate Jonas' 34th birthday, sharing a cute pic of the lovebirds twinning in matching white and green striped pjs as they posed in front of a mirror. She simply captioned the sweet pic, "Happy birthday handsome."

Turner also re-shared another photo from Nicolas Geradin of the pair cuddled up close in an almost-kiss, with the photographer also wishing Jonas a happy birthday in his own post, per People.