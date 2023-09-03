New Poll Shows Support For Ron DeSantis 'Collapsed' After Debate

A new poll conducted by the Wall Street Journal shows support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis "collapsed" following his participation in the first Republican presidential debate last month.

Former President Donald Trump holds a 46-point lead over his former ally turned political rival, nearly doubling the advantage he had over DeSantis in the previous poll conducted in April. An estimated 59% of the 600 Republican primary voters surveyed said Trump was their first choice, while 13% said they supported DeSantis above all other candidates.

DeSantis was previously reported to be the first choice for 24% of the respondents, with many presuming that he was closing in on Trump at the time.

“DeSantis collapsed,” said Democratic pollster Mark Bocian, who conducted the survey with Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio, who works for a super PAC supporting Trump's presidential campaign, via the Wall Street Journal. “The one candidate who back in April really seemed to be a potential contender, seemed to have a narrative to tell, has totally collapsed, and those votes went to Trump.”

An estimated 8% of respondents chose former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as their top choice in the latest poll, which was the third highest percentage of all candidates included.