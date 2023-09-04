Dodgers Pitcher Julio Urias Arrested On Serious Charges

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías was arrested in relation to a domestic incident late Sunday (September 3).

Urías, 27, was reportedly charged with felony domestic violence, a Los Angeles Police Department officer told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Monday (September 4).

"Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urías was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence charges late last night, an officer with the LAPD tells ESPN. Urias, 27, was booked late Sunday and released early this morning on $50,000 bond," Passan wrote on his X account.

Urías had previously been arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in 2019, but didn't face criminal charges at the time. The Mexican native previously served a 20-game suspension in adherence with Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy and no player has ever previously been suspended twice for domestic violence offenses.