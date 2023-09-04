Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Marries Comedian Jay Mohr
By Jason Hall
September 4, 2023
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and comedian Jay Mohr got married at "a small, intimate ceremony in Malibu" on Sunday (September 3), nine months after announcing their engagement last December, TMZ Sports reports.
The wedding was reportedly attended by 20 close friends and relatives. TMZ Sports obtained and shared a photo showing Mohr holding Buss on the beach as she wore her wedding gown. The couple has been together for several years, having initially gone public with their relationship in 2021, but were reported to have been dating as early as 2017, according to TMZ Sports.
"Happiness. Love. Joy. That’s what you have given me on my birthday and every day in between. This picture taken at our friend’s wedding in June tells the story, our story. I guess a girl can have it all. I love you @jaymohr37 ❤️," Buss wrote in her first Instagram post with Mohr shared on September 26, 2021.
Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss is a married woman after saying 'I do' to comedian Jay Mohr! https://t.co/1L0QCTj505— TMZ (@TMZ) September 4, 2023
Buss, the daughter of longtime Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss, initially split her father's 66% controlling ownership with her five siblings and took over as the franchise's governor and representative at NBA Board of Governors meetings upon his death in 2013 before later becoming president of the Lakers and continuing to lead the team's business operations, while also overseeing basketball operations.
Mohr's acting and comedy career spans four decades and includes serving as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1993 to 1995 and the inaugural host of Last Comic Standing, starring in the comedy series Action and supernatural CBS series Ghost Whisperer, being featured in several films including Jerry Maguire, Pay It Forward and Go and hosting his Mohr Stories podcast.