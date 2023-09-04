Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Marries Comedian Jay Mohr

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and comedian Jay Mohr got married at "a small, intimate ceremony in Malibu" on Sunday (September 3), nine months after announcing their engagement last December, TMZ Sports reports.

The wedding was reportedly attended by 20 close friends and relatives. TMZ Sports obtained and shared a photo showing Mohr holding Buss on the beach as she wore her wedding gown. The couple has been together for several years, having initially gone public with their relationship in 2021, but were reported to have been dating as early as 2017, according to TMZ Sports.

"Happiness. Love. Joy. That’s what you have given me on my birthday and every day in between. This picture taken at our friend’s wedding in June tells the story, our story. I guess a girl can have it all. I love you @jaymohr37 ❤️," Buss wrote in her first Instagram post with Mohr shared on September 26, 2021.