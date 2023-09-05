Massachusetts Eatery Serves The Best Pizza In The Entire State

If your favorite pie is pizza pie, and you've been searching for the best place to enjoy said pie, than this article is for you.

What is your go-to pizza order? Some prefer traditional slices topped with pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, olives, and peppers, while others prefer to layer their pizza with non-traditional toppings like buffalo chicken, ham, and pineapple. Regardless of how you choose to build your perfect pie, the best best pizza place in the entire state truly has something for everyone.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best pizza place in all of Massachusetts is Galleria Umberto located in Boston.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the pizza served at the best pizza place in the entire state:

"A pizza parlor with history, Galleria Umberto has been operating at Hanover Street since 1974 and is still family run. It has an unassuming exterior and interior, but the food speaks for itself. Favorites include the meat and cheese-stuffed arancini, greasy Sicilian squares, pizzettes (small pieces), panzerotti (savory turnovers), and calzone. Be prepared to line up – and to need napkins. It’s also cash only."

For more information regarding the best pizza places across the country visit lovefood.com.