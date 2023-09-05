Måneskin Kick Off World Tour By Debuting New Song, Covering Blur

By Katrina Nattress

September 5, 2023

Maneskin Concert In Milan
Photo: Corbis Entertainment

Måneskin kicked off their world tour over the weekend at P28 in Hanover, Germany, and they did not disappoint. In addition to playing their hits and latest single "Honey (Are U Coming?)," the setlist also featured a live debut of a new song called "The Driver" and cover of Blur's "Girls & Boys."

“When we decided on the setlist for this tour, we created the whole thing and then we saw it and said ‘Oh my God, there’s just one cover,’" frontman Damiano David said before diving into the cover. "We really like doing covers so we want to thank Blur for writing this beautiful song. Ladies and gentlemen, ‘Girls & Boys.’”

Måneskin have one more European tour date before heading to North America. See fan-shot footage of the new song and cover below, as well as a full list of North American tour dates.

Måneskin North American Tour Dates

September 21, 2023 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

September 23, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 25, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

September 27, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

September 29, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

October 1, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

October 3, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

October 6, 2023 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 10, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

October 13, 2023 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

October 15, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

October 20, 2023 - Mexico City, Mexico - Palacio De Los Deportes

Måneskin
