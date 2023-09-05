Måneskin Kick Off World Tour By Debuting New Song, Covering Blur
By Katrina Nattress
September 5, 2023
Måneskin kicked off their world tour over the weekend at P28 in Hanover, Germany, and they did not disappoint. In addition to playing their hits and latest single "Honey (Are U Coming?)," the setlist also featured a live debut of a new song called "The Driver" and cover of Blur's "Girls & Boys."
“When we decided on the setlist for this tour, we created the whole thing and then we saw it and said ‘Oh my God, there’s just one cover,’" frontman Damiano David said before diving into the cover. "We really like doing covers so we want to thank Blur for writing this beautiful song. Ladies and gentlemen, ‘Girls & Boys.’”
Måneskin have one more European tour date before heading to North America. See fan-shot footage of the new song and cover below, as well as a full list of North American tour dates.
Måneskin North American Tour Dates
September 21, 2023 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
September 23, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 25, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
September 27, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
September 29, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
October 1, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
October 3, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
October 6, 2023 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 10, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
October 13, 2023 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
October 15, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
October 20, 2023 - Mexico City, Mexico - Palacio De Los Deportes