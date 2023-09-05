New York Restaurant Named 'Best Seafood Restaurant' In The Entire World

What better place to enjoy a heaping plate of exquisite seafood than at the best place to order seafood in the whole world?

According to a list compiled by Ocean Insider, the best seafood in New York can be found at Le Bernardin located in New York City. Le Bernardin was named the best seafood restaurant in the entire world. Other U.S. spots on the list include Marea in New York City in 6th, and Swan Oyster Depot in San Francisco in 10th.

Here's what Ocean Insider had to say about the best seafood restaurant in the entire world:

"Le Bernardin is a three-Michelin-starred restaurant located in New York City, and it is widely regarded as one of the best seafood restaurants in the world. The restaurant is known for its exceptional seafood dishes, which are expertly prepared by Chef Eric Ripert and his team. Le Bernardin’s menu features a variety of fish and shellfish, often incorporating Asian and French techniques to create innovative and flavorful dishes. Some of Le Bernardin’s signature dishes include the “Almost Raw” tuna, which is lightly seared and served with foie gras and a ponzu sauce, and the “Barely Cooked” fish, which is poached in a delicate broth and served with a variety of accompaniments. Le Bernardin is also known for its exceptional service and elegant atmosphere, making it a top destination for seafood lovers and fine dining enthusiasts alike."

