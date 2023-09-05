Plane Makes Emergency Landing Over Passenger's 'Biohazard' Diarrhea

An international Delta Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger's diarrhea led to "a biohazard issue."

The Airbus A350 flight from Atlanta to Barcelona was airborne for two hours when its pilot requested to turn back around after a passenger "had diarrhea all the way through the plane."

“This is a biohazard issue,” the pilot said in a LiveATC.com recording shared on X. “We’ve had a passenger who’s had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta.”

The passenger who experienced diarrhea wasn't publicly identified in relation to the incident, which resulted in passengers and crew members being transferred before finally landing in Barcelona at 5:10 p.m., eight hours later than initially scheduled, the following day, according to Flightradar24.