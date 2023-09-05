Travis Kelce's Status For NFL Kickoff Game Uncertain

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly doubtful for the NFL Kickoff Game due to a knee injury, which isn't believed to be a long-term issue, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Tuesday (September 5).

"#Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce’s status is in doubt for Thursday night’s opener vs. the #Lions because of his knee injury, but sources tell me and @TomPelissero it’s not believed to be a long-term injury. They’ll wait for swelling to go down and go from there," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Kelce hyperextended his knee during practice and the tight end was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday.