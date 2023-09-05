Travis Kelce's Status For NFL Kickoff Game Uncertain
By Jason Hall
September 5, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly doubtful for the NFL Kickoff Game due to a knee injury, which isn't believed to be a long-term issue, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Tuesday (September 5).
"#Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce’s status is in doubt for Thursday night’s opener vs. the #Lions because of his knee injury, but sources tell me and @TomPelissero it’s not believed to be a long-term injury. They’ll wait for swelling to go down and go from there," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Kelce hyperextended his knee during practice and the tight end was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday.
#Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce’s status is in doubt for Thursday night’s opener vs. the #Lions because of his knee injury, but sources tell me and @TomPelissero it’s not believed to be a long-term injury. They’ll wait for swelling to go down and go from there. pic.twitter.com/pzuOYz2wt2— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2023
Kelce hasn't missed a game since his rookie season in 2013 and would be a massive loss for the defending Super Bowl champions. The 33-year-old was selected as a first-team all Pro for the fourth time and a Pro Bowler for the eighth time in his career in 2022, recording more than 1,000 yards for the seventh consecutive season, a record for the tight end position, while also leading all tight ends in receptions (110) and receiving touchdown (12).
The Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions in the NFL Kickoff Game at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday (September 7) night.