B.G. Reunites With Birdman After Being Released From Prison

B.G. is finally home after serving over a decade behind bars.



On Tuesday, September 5, the New Orleans native was released from prison after serving 11 of his 14-year sentence. The former Hot Boys rapper, born Christopher Dorsey, was reunited with Birdman shortly after took his first steps outside of the federal prison. Birdman went live on Instagram to capture their reunion in real time. B.G. and Cash Money co-founder were all smiles as they dapped each other up and hugged for the first time in years. From there, they hopped in the car together and Facetimed with several artists like Bun B and Maino.