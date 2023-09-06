B.G. Reunites With Birdman After Being Released From Prison
By Tony M. Centeno
September 6, 2023
B.G. is finally home after serving over a decade behind bars.
On Tuesday, September 5, the New Orleans native was released from prison after serving 11 of his 14-year sentence. The former Hot Boys rapper, born Christopher Dorsey, was reunited with Birdman shortly after took his first steps outside of the federal prison. Birdman went live on Instagram to capture their reunion in real time. B.G. and Cash Money co-founder were all smiles as they dapped each other up and hugged for the first time in years. From there, they hopped in the car together and Facetimed with several artists like Bun B and Maino.
Reports of B.G.'s release began floating around last week, especially after Juvenile declared that B.G. would be home on Tuesday. The Cash Money artist confirmed B.G.'s homecoming in the comment section of Mannie Fresh's recent Instagram post, which featured all the Hot Boys performing their hit "I Need A Hot Girl." Fresh had asked his followers if they wanted a Cash Money reunion, and there were plenty fans who were hype about the idea.
"Down with Doogie Tuesday @new_bghollyhood @juviethegreat @liltunechi @originalhotboyturk these days are about to be back !" Mannie Fresh wrote in a separate post.
B.G. got his major break in the music industry with his debut single "Bling Bling" featuring Turk, Juvenile, Baby, Mannie Fresh and Lil Wayne in 1999. He released ten albums and collaborated with a wide range of artists from Prodigy of Mobb Deep to T.I. His final studio album Too Hood 2 Be Hollywood dropped in 2009.