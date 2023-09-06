Diddy Will Receive The Global Icon Award At 2023 MTV VMAs

Diddy will be recognized once again for his incredible contributions to the world.



On Tuesday, September 5, MTV revealed that Sean "Diddy" Combs is this year's recipient of the Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards this month. In addition to the honor, Diddy is also up for several VMA nominations including "Best Collaboration," "Best Rap" and "Best R&B." He's also set to hit the stage for a special performance. It will be the first time the Bad Boy Records founder has blessed the VMA's stage since 2005 when he performed with Snoop Dogg in honor of the late Notorious B.I.G.

