Diddy Will Receive The Global Icon Award At 2023 MTV VMAs
By Tony M. Centeno
September 6, 2023
Diddy will be recognized once again for his incredible contributions to the world.
On Tuesday, September 5, MTV revealed that Sean "Diddy" Combs is this year's recipient of the Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards this month. In addition to the honor, Diddy is also up for several VMA nominations including "Best Collaboration," "Best Rap" and "Best R&B." He's also set to hit the stage for a special performance. It will be the first time the Bad Boy Records founder has blessed the VMA's stage since 2005 when he performed with Snoop Dogg in honor of the late Notorious B.I.G.
Diddy's appearance at the VMA's couldn't come at a better time. He's currently preparing to release his first studio album in 17 years, The Love Album: Off The Grid. He recently debuted the tracklist, which features a slew of new and seasoned R&B and Hip-Hop artists including Mary J. Blige, Coco Jones, Babyface, Summer Walker, French Montana, Swae Lee, the late J. Dilla and plenty more. Prior to confirming the tracklist, Diddy shared a trailer that revealed all the special guests on the album.
"The key to any great album are the people that you work with!" Diddy wrote in his caption. "Through this process I’ve had the blessing to work with some of the best talent in the game! From hall of famers to future hall of famers. Thank you for your time , thank you for your energy , thank you for your LOVE!
Diddy joins the stacked lineup of VMA performers including Anitta, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Karol G, Lil Wayne and Shakira, who is set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The VMAs will go down at the Prudential Center on September 12 at 8 p.m.