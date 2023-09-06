Finesse2tymes Aims To Bail One Person Out Of Jail At Each Stop On His Tour

"The largest tour starts back Thursday in Birmingham Alabama Were I’ll be making my first person”s bond," Finesse wrote in his caption. "I’m making 3 bonds this week , Including Dallas Texas and Houston Texas. I NEED YAW TO DROP NAMES , JAIL #”s , AND JAIL LOCATION AND BOND PRICES. Ima randomly picking out the comments myself."



Finesse2tymes will be performing in other cities like Fort Worth, Texas, Petersburg, Va., Lafayette, La., Biloxi, Miss., and Memphis. The announcement comes not long after the "Back End" rapper experienced some legal issues of his own. He recently posted photos and video of himself in the back of a cop car and claimed he got picked up on a warrant from 2018.



“These folks won’t let me be great, just came lock me up for a warrant in 2018. I’ll be back yaw ” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “What don’t break n***a make a n***a. I’m out numbered I gotta against the feds and the opps.”



Watch Finesse2tymes' announcement below.