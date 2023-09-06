Finesse2tymes Aims To Bail One Person Out Of Jail At Each Stop On His Tour

By Tony M. Centeno

September 6, 2023

Finesse2tymes
Photo: Getty Images

Finesse2tymes is making a pledge to bail out an inmate in every city he hits while he's on tour.

On Tuesday, September 5, the Memphis artist hit up his Instagram Story with an announcement for his fans. With his music video for "Can't Go To Jail" playing in the background, Finesse told his 1 million followers that he wants to help post bail for one person in every city he hits during the remainder of his "Larger Than Life Tour." He plans to make good on his promise as soon as the tour kicks off on Thursday, September 7.

"The largest tour starts back Thursday in Birmingham Alabama Were I’ll be making my first person”s bond," Finesse wrote in his caption. "I’m making 3 bonds this week , Including Dallas Texas and Houston Texas. I NEED YAW TO DROP NAMES , JAIL #”s , AND JAIL LOCATION AND BOND PRICES. Ima randomly picking out the comments myself."

Finesse2tymes will be performing in other cities like Fort Worth, Texas, Petersburg, Va., Lafayette, La., Biloxi, Miss., and Memphis. The announcement comes not long after the "Back End" rapper experienced some legal issues of his own. He recently posted photos and video of himself in the back of a cop car and claimed he got picked up on a warrant from 2018.

“These folks won’t let me be great, just came lock me up for a warrant in 2018. I’ll be back yaw ” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “What don’t break n***a make a n***a. I’m out numbered I gotta against the feds and the opps.”

Watch Finesse2tymes' announcement below.

