What is your go-to order at a Mexican restaurant? It's hard to go wrong with a classic taco, burrito, or enchilada meal, especially if it is offered at an affordable price. Sometimes, the Mexican-style restaurants that serve the best food are the ones that are the least frilly with exterior decoration and upkeep. You do not have to substitute quality for price at this Los Angeles staple, as each menu item from guacamole and salsa to fajitas is served to perfection.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant in California is La Azteca Tortilleria.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best, most affordable Mexican restaurant in California:

"Narrowing down the best hole-in-the-wall Mexican joint in Los Angeles, let alone all of California, is a near-impossible feat and likely to raise the ire of those who hold their local spot close to their heart. But if one must choose, La Azteca Tortilleria is not to be overlooked. This tiny, no-frills (apart from the colorful Aztec-inspired mural) East L.A. favorite has lured long lines of those in the know for decades with its freshly handmade, fluffy-as-clouds flour tortillas. While you really can't go too wrong here with those tortillas involved — from jam-packed breakfast burritos to quesadillas and tacos — your first move here should be the signature chile relleno-stuffed burrito."

For more information regarding the best cheap Mexican restaurants across the country visit cheapism.com.

List updated on May 2nd, 2023.