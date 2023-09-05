California Eatery Serves The Best Pizza In The Entire State

If your favorite pie is pizza pie, and you've been searching for the best place to enjoy said pie, than this article is for you.

What is your go-to pizza order? Some prefer traditional slices topped with pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, olives, and peppers, while others prefer to layer their pizza with non-traditional toppings like buffalo chicken, ham, and pineapple. Regardless of how you choose to build your perfect pie, the best best pizza place in the entire state truly has something for everyone.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best place to order pizza in all of California is at Buona Forchetta located in San Diego.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the pizza served at the best pizza place in the entire state:

"You can get salads and pasta San Diego's Buona Forchetta, but pizza is the star of the show. The Italian restaurant – which has a sidewalk patio – offers soft, foldable pies with charred crusts that need to be eaten with a knife and fork, as they do in Napoli. The Nicole (with tomato sauce, mozzarella, truffle oil, and prosciutto) and the one-of-a-kind 'pizza in a glass' appetizer are firm favorites. There are a few other locations around San Diego too."

For more information regarding the best pizza places across the country visit lovefood.com.