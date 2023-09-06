What is your go-to order at a Mexican restaurant? It's hard to go wrong with a classic taco, burrito, or enchilada meal, especially if it is offered at an affordable price. Sometimes, the Mexican-style restaurants that serve the best food are the ones that are the least frilly with exterior decoration and upkeep. You do not have to substitute quality for price at this Bethlehem staple, as each menu item from guacamole and salsa to fajitas is served to perfection.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant in Pennsylvania is Aqui Es located in Bethlehem.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best, most affordable Mexican restaurant in Pennsylvania:

"You can watch your food being prepared downstairs in the kitchen at Aqui Es, but when it's ready, take it up the little flight of stairs to the small dining room with bright tablecloths covered in vinyl. The menu is simple, but always look for specials that often include seafood like salmon or scallop tacos. Chips are homemade and reviewers love the table salsa, though some ask for hot salsa and get an assortment. Both steak and chicken tacos are made with large chunks of meat and come with rave reviews."

For more information regarding the best cheap Mexican restaurants across the country visit cheapism.com.

List updated on May 2nd, 2023.