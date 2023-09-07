Acclaimed Restaurant Named Washington's Best Pizza Place

There are plenty of reasons to love pizza. From various types of pies to the convenience of eating it just about anywhere, it's no wonder why it's become one of America's most iconic dishes. Pizza tastes even better when it's crafted and cooked by chefs dedicated to the craft.

If you consider yourself a pizza connoisseur, LoveFood unveiled every state's best pizza place. The entries range "from takeout joints and holes-in-the-wall to restaurants, [to] diners and cafés that sling the tastiest slices and pies around."

Pizzeria Credo was named Washington's best place to grab some pizza. Here's why the writers picked the restaurant:

"Loved by Guy Fieri from Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, Pizzeria Credo is a no-brainer for wood-fired pizza in Washington state. Meat lovers should order the Con Carne, topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, and chorizo. There are some delicious vegetarian options too, and an extensive menu of salads, pasta, wine, and cocktails."