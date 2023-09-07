Fusion Food Truck To Celebrate Grand Opening In Popular New Mexico County

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

September 7, 2023

Close up of young Asian woman enjoying fusion food in a stylish restaurant. The meal set is freshly served on a wooden tray with various nutritional ingredients to create a balanced and healthy diet. Farm-to-table, healthy eating concept
Photo: Getty Images

The grand opening of Arlene's Kitchen, a Mexican-meets-American fusion food truck, will take place in Marion County next week.

Two celebrations for the debut will be held on Tuesday, September 12, and Saturday, September 16 at the locations where the food truck will be based. Those are 1440 NE 147th Street in Fort McCoy and 300 SE 8th Street in Ocala.

The brains behind the concept of the versatile food truck is Arlene Cline, who the eatery on wheels is named after.

According to Ocala News, "the food truck features an extensive menu of American and Mexican options, including made-to-order tostadas, tacos, cheeseburgers, hotdogs, and wings, among others."

Furthermore, "Breakfast options include breakfast sandwiches or biscuits of the day, breakfast tacos, grits, and oatmeal. For lunch, in addition to the classics, the food truck also serves up shrimp and grits, fish sandwiches, Birria tacos, and Mexican hot dogs."

Arlene’s Kitchen is open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is open in Ocala on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m It is open on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. too.

The Arlene's Kitchen team is ready to serve new guests, as revealed in a statement, "We are excited to bring Fort McCoy delicious, homemade food made with lots of love. Get ready for the best Mexican-American food."

