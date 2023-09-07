NFL Player Suing Jet Skier Who Caused Season-Ending Injury

Buffalo Bills Nyheim Hines has filed a lawsuit against a jet skier who caused his season-ending ACL tear prior to training camp, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports, citing a statement from Hines' attorney, Brad Sohn, released on Thursday (September 7).

"According to North Carolina authorities, Nyheim Hines was struck by a recklessly operating jet-skier traveling at potentially 40 MPH and in violation of North Carolina's minimum watercraft education training requirements," the statement reads. "The reckless operators was cited by authorities as causing the accident. Nyheim, who had his boating license and was likely traveling at about 10 MPH was not cited and has engaged my office to hold the necessary parties accountable for ending his season and costing him potentially many millions of dollars.

"Why someone elected to rent a jet-ski to such a person and why this person chose to do so are questions my office will be looking into very closely in the coming weeks. I look forward to doing everything I can to put the pieces back together for Nyheim, who is a terrific person and client."