Stunning Video Shows Murderer Escape From Jail By Climbing Between 2 Walls

A stunning video captures the moment that convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante escaped from the exercise yard at Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township, Pennsylvania.

The video shows Cavalcante stretching his body across the brick and cinderblock walls so he is parallel to the ground. He then pushes himself up onto the roof of the building.

This isn't the first time a prisoner used that method to escape. On May 19, Igor Bolte was able to break out by climbing onto the roof, but he was immediately spotted by a guard and captured a few minutes later, about a half-mile from prison.

After the incident, the prison installed razor wire on the roof to prevent future escapes.

The razor wire didn't deter Cavalcante, as he made it to the roof without getting spotted by the tower guard or anybody reviewing the prison's 160 security cameras. Guards in the exercise yard didn't notice he was missing for nearly an hour, and by the time they sounded the alarm, he was long gone.

Authorities have been following numerous leads trying to locate Cavalcante but have been unable to capture him.

"We have a mix of very dense woodlands in places, and then a lot of residential property with many outbuildings, landscaping, a lot of places that would be very easy for someone to hide even when they're not in the dense woodland and everything," Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said.