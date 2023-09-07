Viral Married TikTok Couple Learns They're Actually Cousins

A viral TikTok couple said they discovered they're actually cousins three years into their marriage.

Tylee and Nick Waters, of Utah, posted a video on August 30 with the text "Over 3 years into marriage and we just found out we are cousins" and 'Sweet Home Alabama' by Lynyrd Skynyrd playing in the background.

'I wish I were joking,' Tylee Waters wrote in the video's caption.

The couple later shared a follow-up clip confirming that they didn't plan on breaking up despite the strange discovery. The video shows a commenter asking, "Are guys [sic] still Married after finding out you are cousins?" and the text "And our answer is..." with 'Skibidi Bop Yes Song' playing in the background.

Naturally, the couple's announcement was met with numerous comments, which, perhaps more surprising, included several responses from people who experienced similar situations.