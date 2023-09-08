Dan Patrick Says A-Rod Tried To Fight Him Over Derek Jeter Incident

Legendary sports broadcaster Dan Patrick revealed he almost came to blows with Major League Baseball legend Alex Rodriguez in relation to an incident regarding his eventual New York Yankees teammate Derek Jeter.

During an appearance on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast, Patrick said Rodriguez, then a member of the Texas Rangers, threatened to fight him over comments he made on Patrick's show regarding Jeter's contract when he thought they were off-air.

“Alex Rodriguez criticizing Derek Jeter’s contract when he was on my show … He thought he was off the air with me, but he was criticizing Derek Jeter," Patrick said. "Now, I don’t even know that he’s mad at me. We do the interview, and then, this is a couple years later, we’re in Dallas.

“I said to my guys, we should reach out and see if A-Rod wants to join us on the show. Called the PR guy, then he calls back and says, ‘Alex has a problem with you.’ I go, ‘OK, well just come over to the locker room.'”