ESPN Trolls Red Sox With Billboard Outside Fenway Park

Boston Red Sox fans still can't escape Derek Jeter.

Jeter, the longtime former captain of the Red Sox's arch rival New York Yankees, is apparently featured on a billboard outside Fenway Park promoting his upcoming seven-part ESPN documentary The Captain airing later this month.

ESPN Plus' verified Twitter account shared a photo of the billboard on Monday (July 5), ahead of the series premiere on July 18.

"This billboard for "The Captain" outside of Fenway Park 'The Captain' begins July 18 on ESPN/ESPN+," the account tweeted.

Jeter was the face of the Yankees' franchise during his legendary MLB career, which included winning four World Series championships (1996, 1998-2000, 2009) and six American League pennants, much of which coming at the expense of the Red Sox.