ESPN Trolls Red Sox With Billboard Outside Fenway Park

By Jason Hall

July 5, 2022

Championship Series - Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox - Game Three
Photo: Getty Images

Boston Red Sox fans still can't escape Derek Jeter.

Jeter, the longtime former captain of the Red Sox's arch rival New York Yankees, is apparently featured on a billboard outside Fenway Park promoting his upcoming seven-part ESPN documentary The Captain airing later this month.

ESPN Plus' verified Twitter account shared a photo of the billboard on Monday (July 5), ahead of the series premiere on July 18.

"This billboard for "The Captain" outside of Fenway Park 'The Captain' begins July 18 on ESPN/ESPN+," the account tweeted.

Jeter was the face of the Yankees' franchise during his legendary MLB career, which included winning four World Series championships (1996, 1998-2000, 2009) and six American League pennants, much of which coming at the expense of the Red Sox.

Jeter played his final MLB game at Fenway Park and received an uncharacteristic standing ovation from the Boston fans after recording his final hit and being pulled from the game in 2014.

Since then, the Boston fans have still had several reminders of the legendary Yankees shortstop, which includes Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts wearing No. 2 in honor of his idol, Jeter, as well as the franchise's top prospect, Jeter Downs, being named after the former Yankee captain.

Boston has, however, had its best run of championships during the latter part of Jeter's career, as well as after his retirement, beginning with their comeback in the 2004 ALCS from a three-game deficit against the Yankees ahead of beating the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series, marking their first championship since 1918.

Boston has since won three more World Series championships (2007, 2013, 2018), two of which came while Jeter was still playing for the Yankees.

