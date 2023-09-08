Lil Baby Halts Concert In Memphis After Shooting Leaves One Man Injured

“A person was shot last night at FedExForum during the Lil Baby concert," a rep for the FedEx Forum said in a statement. "The incident is under investigation and we are fully cooperating with the Memphis Police Department.”



The Memphis Police Department says that the shooting occurred at around 10:30 p.m. The Daily Mail reported that Baby had only been on stage for less than 30 minutes before shots were fired. At the moment, authorities are working to identify the shooter and find out how he or she was able to carry the gun inside the venue since all attendees are forced to go through a metal detector.



The victim later identified himself as rapper CEO Jizzle, who's the cousin of the late Young Dolph. Jizzle, who was born Jaylan Johnson, took to Instagram to confirm that he was the one who was shot at the concert. He said that he's in pain but still tough as "concrete." See what he had to say below.