The Texas-only food delivery app Favor Delivery announced the winner of its highly regarded "Best in Texas" award on Thursday.

Drumroll please...

Now holding the prestigious title is Lubbock’s Blue Sky Texas!

The eatery's "most favored" dish is its cheeseburger. As the honor's recipient, Blue Sky Texas in Lubbock will receive a decal as well as promotion on the social media platforms of Favor Delivery.

Craig Bingham, a partner of Blue Sky Texas, spoke with EverythingLubbock.com to inform supporters that the restaurant's team was “obviously shocked and very thankful and appreciative of all our customers.”

The purpose of the "Best in Texas" award is to "recognize the most-ordered locally owned and operated restaurant partners of 2023 in Favor's key markets across Texas," as stated in a press release.

The CEO of Favor Delivery, Keith Duncan, remarked, "As Texas' only Texas-based food delivery app, we are deeply committed to supporting and uplifting local businesses. It is an honor to award and highlight these locally owned and operated restaurants that are truly loved in their communities."

Other recognized places to check out along with their most favored signature dishes to try are:

Island Grill in Houston; Grilled Chicken Pita

Siempre Natural in Rio Grande Valley; Soup & Sandwich Combo

Chaba Thai Bistro in Beaumont; Chaba Pad Kee Mao

Kiko’s Mexican Food Restaurant & Cantina in Corpus Christi; Three Cheese Enchilada Plate

Austin Java in Austin; Breakfast Quesadilla

Bird Bakery in San Antonio; California Turkey Sandwich

Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante in Waco; Pollo Marsala

Blue Sky Texas in Midland-Odessa; Cheeseburger

Dive Coastal Cuisine in Dallas; Dive Wrap

Yogi’s Deli & Grill in Fort Worth; Breakfast Sandwich

Favor Delivery, which was founded in Austin in 2013, operates in approximately 400 cities across Texas with over 100,000 drivers called "runners" who have delivered more than 80 million deliveries or "favors."