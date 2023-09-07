Digital-Only Whataburger Arrives In Texas

A new Whataburger location opened in Austin on Tuesday. However, it is no ordinary eatery. It is a digital-only establishment of the first of the its kind in the area.

The popular Texas fast food chain is paving the way for technological advancement with its digital kitchen restaurant at 3201 Bee Caves Road.

Eliminating interaction processes that result in customers spending extra, and, arguably unnecessary, time in the drive-thru is the primary reason behind the innovative concept of the digital-driven Whataburger.

Therefore, instead of guests having to go through the traditional experience of walking up to the front counter, telling the employee at the register their orders, waiting for their meals, then taking their food to go or dining in, customers will simply order online or on the Whataburger app before picking their burgers at a designated food locker. The option to order at a kiosk inside the space will be available as well.

On the other hand, elements of the quintessential dine-in experience which people cherish will not be offered. For instance, booths or tables inside this Whataburger will not be included. Cash as a form of payment will not be an acceptable method as well.

50 in-store employees are anticipated to work in the digital kitchen.