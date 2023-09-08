WATCH: Eagles Pay Tribute To Jimmy Buffett With Special Performance

The Eagles payed tribute to the late, great Jimmy Buffett during the first show of their farewell tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City on September 7th, performing a few Buffett songs and sharing fond memories of the "Margaritaville" artist. Video footage captured by a fan depicts Eagles co-founder Don Henley delivering a heartfelt speech just before the performance began.

"Last weekend, we lost a dear friend and the world lost a musical icon — our dear friend Jimmy Buffett. Jimmy Buffett is now sailing on the cosmic ocean having that cheeseburger with Glenn and Randy," he relayed in reference to deceased Eagles bandmates Randy Meisner who passed away in 2023, and Glenn Frey who passed away in 2016.

Buffett died on September 1st after loosing a four-year battle with skin cancer, specifically an aggressive form of Merkel cell carcinoma. The 76-year-old island icon was surrounded by family and friends at the time of his death. Henley continued: