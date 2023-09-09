Blink-182’s Travis Barker Back On Stage After Terrifying Family Emergency

Travis Barker is back in the groove!

Blink-182 hit the stage once more, bringing their energetic music back to fans after a brief hiatus. Barker, the band's drummer, had to temporarily step away from a portion of the UK leg of their tour to support his pregnant wife, Kourtney Kardashian, during an emergency surgery.

But the good news is, they're back in action. Barker couldn't contain his excitement, sharing a video on Instagram, captioned with "1st day of tour ." In the video, he even made a fan's dream come true by handing over his drumsticks, prompting tears of joy.

Barker's Instagram Stories also offered fans a peek at their Belgian adventures, including a visit to a local church. Later that night, Blink-182 rocked Antwerp with their hits, and fans couldn't stop themselves from singing along.

Before the triumphant return, Barker expressed his gratitude to fans and updated them on his wife's health via X (formerly known as Twitter). Kardashian had undergone "urgent fetal surgery," and the couple was relieved that the procedure went well. They're expecting their first child together, adding to their blended family.

Through it all, Barker and Kardashian have shown their unwavering support for each other, making their love story even more endearing.