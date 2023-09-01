Travis Barker abruptly left the blink-182 European tour in order to rush back home to America following an "urgent family matter."

The band made the announcement on Friday (September 1) in a post on X (formerly Twitter), telling fans that several shows in Scotland and Ireland have been postponed and will be scheduled while their drummer is away. They did not say when Barker is set to return but did tell fans that more information will be shared at a later time.

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," the band said in a tweet on Friday (September 1). "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

Hours before the announcement, Barker shared photos on his Instagram Stories of his trip to a Prayer Room, sharing videos of a stained glass window and a banner reading "Together We Pray" that people on social media claim is inside Glasgow Airport, per Page Six.

While it's unclear what the "urgent family matter" may be, Barker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, are currently expecting their first child together. They have revealed they are expecting a son, and Barker even shared the unusual name he wanted to give him.

Though this will be their first child together, they both have children from previous relationships. Kardashian shares three kids — Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8 — with ex Scott Disick, while Barker has two kids — Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17 — with ex Shanna Moakler, and is still close with his former stepdaughter Atiana.