Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Will Be Playing At 45

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes there's a chance he could continue playing at age 45.

Rodgers, 39, was asked about the potential longevity of his career as he enters his first season with the Jets after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, following a similar pattern to Tom Brady, who retired at the age of 45 in February after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following 20 with the New England Patriots.

"I think if you would’ve asked me five, six years ago I would have said probably not," Rodgers told New York Post. "But with the change that’s happened and some of the changes off the field I’ve made, I definitely see that now as a possibility where before I just didn’t think I’d want to, honestly.

Rodgers added that he "definitely" wants to retire as a member of the Jets.

"I’d love to play a few years here, not sure if that few is two, or three or … I mean, five would kind of get me to 45. But I definitely don’t want to be a one-and-done here," Rodgers said via the Post.

Last week, Brady said he expects Aaron Rodgers to be "invigorated" during his first season with the New York Jets.

“I’m excited for him,” Brady said during his Let's Go podcast on Monday (September 4). “He’ll be invigorated. Looks like he’s having a good time up to this year. I know he has been engaged in the offseason, which is always great, and really trying to connect with his teammates.”

Rodgers was coming off back-to-back MVP seasons ahead of the 2022 NFL season, which resulted in Green Bay missing the playoffs after clinching a postseason berth during the previous three consecutive seasons and 11 of the past 13 years. The 39-year-old leads all Packers quarterbacks with 475 touchdowns and ranks second in franchise history behind only Favre in QB wins (147), completions (5,001) and passing yards (7,660).