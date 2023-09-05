Tom Brady Shares Expectations For Aaron Rodgers' First Season With Jets

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady said he expects Aaron Rodgers to be "invigorated" during his first season with the New York Jets.

“I’m excited for him,” Brady said during his Let's Go podcast on Monday (September 4). “He’ll be invigorated. Looks like he’s having a good time up to this year. I know he has been engaged in the offseason, which is always great, and really trying to connect with his teammates.”

Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory during his first year with the franchise after spending his first 20 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots. Rodgers will look to find similar success with the Jets, who acquired him in an April trade with the Green Bay Packers, with whom he spent his first 18 seasons.

“They have a really good team,” Brady added. “They have a really good offense. And, you know, Aaron’s been, when he’s got good receivers, man, it’s pretty dangerous. I think he is gonna have a great year.”

Rodgers was coming off back-to-back MVP seasons ahead of the 2022 NFL season, which resulted in Green Bay missing the playoffs after clinching a postseason berth during the previous three consecutive seasons and 11 of the past 13 years. The 39-year-old leads all Packers quarterbacks with 475 touchdowns and ranks second in franchise history behind only Favre in QB wins (147), completions (5,001) and passing yards (7,660).

Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his official social media accounts on February 1. The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.

Brady is set to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst as part of a deal that was agreed to take place following the conclusion of his playing career, but has publicly stated that he won't start until 2024, taking the next year to spend time with his family and prepare for the job. The San Mateo native is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.